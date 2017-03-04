LETTER: Term limits for Congress is a great idea

In response to Nicholas P. Gartner’s recent letter endorsing term limits for members of Congress:

I, too, would like to see that on the ballot, but never will. These politicians make it a career and forget they are working for us, the American people. They should not be getting all these perks, paid for by the middle class. I would give anything to work only 170 days a year and get lifetime perks.

Mr. Gartner mentioned a 12-year limit, but how about eight? By then, they are set in their ways and working only for themselves.