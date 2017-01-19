LETTER: Thanks to those Democrats who are boycotting the Donald Trump inauguration

I want to thank the 30-plus members of the Democrat Party boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration.

First and foremost, you are freeing up seats that can be used by our disabled veterans who fought for your right to boycott.

These veterans deserve those seats; you poster children for term limits do not.

In addition, no one is going to miss you. You have proven your irrelevancy to your constituents and our country, and the inauguration will proceed without you. Americans have long memories and attitudes such as yours are going to matter in the midterms, to your party’s detriment.

You are the reason the Democrat Party is imploding like a nuclear reactor. All you people are doing is providing the fuel.

Frankly I’m looking forward to the wiener roast we can have afterwards. The best part? You Democrats have even provided the marshmallows.