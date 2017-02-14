LETTER: The Donald Trump con game is in full swing

The con is on. The opening act of the “Carnival de Trump” began with an executive order. The 2,000 mile Wall of Mexican Denial will be built for a mere $20 billion extorted from the Mexicans.

Mexico says, “No”! If Mr. Trump threatens dire consequences, Mexico will say adios and we lose one of our biggest trade partners. Who pays? Taxpayers. That way leads to revolt. The suckers who voted for him? There be billionaires in their midst. Governing is so complicated.

The constitutionally challenged Mr. Trump’s next executive order extended the wall around our continental boundaries eliciting riotous rage. At this rate, the only trade partner we’ll have is Russia.

The ensuing acts should be very entertaining. Like watching Mr. Trump’s crowing supporters eat crow as he and Paul Ryan chip away at Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid.

Mr. Trump and Speaker Ryan are proving that clowns can indeed be sinister as the con continues to continue.