LETTER: The left intentionally blurs the distinction between illegal, legal immigration

The very headline of the article in the Feb 19 Review-Journal, “Forum informs, comforts immigrants,” demonstrates the blurring of the distinction between legal and illegal immigration. In fact, the forum described in the article was exclusively for the benefit of people living in the U.S. illegally.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, in attendance, told these illegal immigrants that she would “fight for their rights.” What rights? If they are in the country illegally, what right do they have to deplete our social services and take jobs away from U.S. citizens or legal residents?

Sen. Cortez Masto was also quoted as telling the group, “The only thing you are guilty of is trying to do right by your family.” Excuse me? What about entering the country illegally or overstaying a visa? Aren’t they guilty of that offense, or does the junior senator favor open borders? I’d like to know, because it’s got to be one or the other. It was recently reported that 170,000 illegal immigrants are now living in Nevada. Does Sen. Cortez Masto represent those who are here illegally or the U.S. citizens in our state?

For the purpose of discussion, let’s at least make the distinction between legal and illegal immigration and stop accusing those who want enhanced border security as being “anti-immigrant.” Or perhaps we should consider people such as Sen. Cortez Masto “pro-illegal immigration”?