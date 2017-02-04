LETTER: The NFL and Oakland Raiders have insulted Las Vegas

Ed Graney’s Tuesday column regarding the NFL’s role in the stadium project and the league’s almost unbelievable hypocrisy compelled me to comment. NFL officials do not seem to believe they are in the entertainment business. They should be thrilled to be able to promote their brand in a dynamic, growing city that is on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry and is visited by millions.

It is also insulting when they imply that those with casino licensees are somehow not good enough to join their club. Give me a break. If the men who founded the NFL were given the same licensing scrutiny that Sheldon Adelson has received there would be no NFL.

As a retired gaming regulator, it profoundly disappoints me when our industry’s leaders, who have been investigated literally hundreds of times, are still thought to be unworthy by the NFL. Does anyone remember that the NFL supports unlicensed gambling by their affiliation with the fantasy sites?

The NFL needs to grow up or grow something. When all the money was on the table, the NFL folded and walked. We’ll get along fine without them.