LETTER: The Review-Journal was accurate in reporting obnoxious government wasteful spending.

Recent letter writer Larry Fuss chastised the Review-Journal for criticizing the infamous Alaska “Bridge to Nowhere” in a recent editorial. He said the ferry ride from Ketchikan, Alaska, is “terribly inconvenient.” The ferry ride is approximately seven minutes. Land in Denver, Las Vegas or any other major city airport and I can safely say it is more than seven minutes to get to the respective downtown areas and a major expense if you take a taxi (or Uber).

Apparently, Mr. Fuss feels it is worth millions of taxpayer dollars to save some 100,000-plus travelers the “terrible inconvenience” of taking a ferry to the town of Ketchikan. I lived in Anchorage and my job required numerous trips to Ketchikan.

The Review-Journal was accurate in reporting obnoxious government wasteful spending. Mr. Fuss should know better.