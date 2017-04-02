LETTER: The ‘unintended truth’ about property tax proposal

The March 26 letter to the Review-Journal from Jeff Fontaine, the executive director of the Nevada Association of Counties, reveals an “unintended truth” about the attitude of all Nevada governments. Mr. Fontaine offers that Nevada’s property tax law has “unintended consequences” that don’t benefit public servants but have allowed private citizens to steal $700 million from the poor government’s tax coffer.

My opinion is that we the people have recouped only a portion of the tax increases foisted on us by Nevada’s Republican-in-Name-Only governor.

The proper response to Mr.Fontaine and his ilk is: My, my. Too bad, so sad.