LETTER: Those who voted for Donald Trump should be ashamed of themselves

Every single person who cast a vote for President Donald Trump should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves. He’s been hard at work on nothing except shooting his mouth off like a lunatic and posing for the cameras like the phony that he is.

His party controls the entire American government — from a majority of state legislatures to Congress — and yet his side-show carnival barker act has brought any attempt at actual governing to a standstill. Is this the change you really wanted? I didn’t think so.