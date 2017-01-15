LETTER: Those who want to remove statue of former Sen. Pat McCarran shoud be careful what they wish for

The Wednesday Review-Journal article “Removal of McCarran statue sought,” fails to take into account the prevailing view of former Sen. Pat McCarran’s generation. Contemporary critics are quick to condemn earlier generations and are often very select in their criticism.

In President Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address, he said he did not want to free the slaves and he had no legal authority to free them. Go ahead check it out. It is in there. Lincoln also represented a slave owner who went to court seeking the return of a slave. Are they going to dismantle the Lincoln legacy?

I seem to recall a Democratic president locking up Americans of Japanese descent not long ago. I believe his name was Franklin Roosevelt.

My older brother and I married outside our religion. I married in the 1960s and my folks had absolutely no objections. My brother married in the 1950’s and my grandfather refused to go to his wedding. We are both still happily married today.

Sen. McCarran will have a lot of company — and that will include a multitude of presidents, many of them Democrats. We can spend several years moving all the statues out of the Capitol. And we might have to tear down a few memorials while we are at it.