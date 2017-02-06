LETTER: Timing of traffic lights in Las Vegas leaves something to be desired

Las Vegas is a great place to live and has many — if not more — of the conveniences that medium/large city living provides.

One thing we don’t have, however, is a person or company with the knowledge of how to time traffic lights. Anyone who has lived in other cities knows how horrible the traffic light timing is here.

The best in town is probably Flamingo Road. A few others are not bad if the speed limit is 45 mph and you go 55 mph. Too often does a main street light stop 20 or more cars for a single side-street car.

Why is this accepted in our city?

Some of the benefits proper light timing provides: better gas mileage, less pollution, less speeding and less red-light running from frustration, to name a few.

Someday, maybe Las Vegans will enjoy this convenience like those in most other cities already do.