LETTER: Trump immigration order a chilling omen

As a Jewish Baby Boomer, I grew up with parents repeatedly asking one seemingly unanswerable question: How could an educated, sophisticated country like Germany ever have put someone like Hitler in power? Now, after 70 years, I have an answer: It’s not Germany, it can happen anywhere.

It was thus fitting that our new president chose Holocaust Memorial Day to announce his ban on all Syrian refugees. With words seemingly taken directly from FDR — who stated in 1940 that the United States wouldn’t admit German Jewish refugees because “we can’t ensure there aren’t spies among them” — President Trump has made clear that the Jewish refrain “never again” has ceased to have any relevance in this Brave New World.