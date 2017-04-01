LETTER: United States should follow the French example when it comes to health care

I read with interest Karl L. Reitter’s recent letter regarding single-payer health care modeled after the Canadian system or the Great Britain system. But the system in France is rated the best by the World Health Organization. In fact, of the industrialized countries, the United States ranks 37th in heath care.

I’m surprised it’s rated that high.

The problem is the United States relies on for-profit heath insurance companies to manage the system — and don’t forget the pharmaceutical companies. They’re all lining their pockets with our money.

There is a bill in the House sponsored by John Conyers and co-sponsored by 65 other legislators — none of whom is Republican — outlining comprehensive heath care for all. However, it will go nowhere because members of Congress will block it because it would mean the loss of contributions from those insurance companies and Big Pharma.

I’m wondering why we have not read nor heard much about this bill. We must remind our government officials that they are beholden to us and demand that they support this bill.