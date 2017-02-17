LETTER: UNLV athletic deficit calls into question benefit to students

In response to your Tuesday story, “Rebels run deficit to $5 million”:

College athletics benefit a small percentage of the student population at a high cost. Student athletes are highly privileged. Many are on scholarships (free tuition), some get cash stipends and most have exclusive access to facilities that provide food, entertainment, tutors and other luxuries that are not available to the average student.

The cost of the athletic programs — scholarships, coaches, travel, facilities, etc. — doesn’t come close to making sense in the big picture. This small group of privileged athletes and coaches are treated like royalty while the rest of the students and taxpayers get stuck paying the bill.

It’s time we reconsider the benefits of college athletics to the whole student body. Time to get our priorities in order.