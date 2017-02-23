LETTER: Utilities charging ridiculous fees

As I read about Republic Services charging fees that have not been approved (Thursday Review-Journal), a recent experience with CenturyLink comes to mind.

After years of local residential telephone service with CenturyLink, for a period with up to three phone lines, we decided the value of the phone service no longer justified the cost. Also pushing us to this decision was the upcoming election, which threatened the peaceful environment of our home.

When I contacted CenturyLink about termination of service, I was informed there would be a $12 fee to no longer be their customer. Had I known this earlier, I would have become their former customer long ago.

It reminds me of a certain health-care act passed by Congress, except that law penalizes people for continuing to be alive as opposed to not subscribing to a service one does not desire. This is not the land of the free in which I grew up.