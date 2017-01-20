LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root’s E-Verify immigration proposal is a good idea

I have agreed with almost nothing that Wayne Allyn Root has written for the Review-Journal until I read his Jan. 15 column. While reviewing his eight steps to solve the immigration problem, his fourth step caught my eye. He would require every business in America to install E-Verify.

This is a good idea. And if the businesses would go one step further and actually use the E-Verify process when hiring, we would not need the costly “wall” nor any of the other costly steps Mr. Root proposes. Consider the savings we would see in border staffing alone.

Clearly, immigrants come to this country to build a new life and they expect be paid fairly for the work they do. I believe, unfortunately, that many employers take advantage of immigrants when they find them to be undocumented and increase their own profits on the backs of desperate people by underpaying the market value for their labor. If people who come illegally were reported immediately to immigration when they tried to find employment and were dealt with reasonably, others would soon get the word and the problem of illegal border crossings to find work would solve itself.