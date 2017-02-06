LETTER: What’s Chuck Schumer’s definition of ‘mainstream’?

In the Wednesday Review-Journal story, “Senate Dems vow a tough approach,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court would face opposition in the Senate if the candidate were “out of the mainstream.”

What exactly is “out of the mainstream”?

Is mainstream thinking like the thinking of Chuck Schumer and the thinking of Democrats in New York and California? Or could it possibly be thinking like the Americans who elected a majority in the House, a majority in the Senate and gave 30 states to President Donald Trump?

Someone should ask Sen. Schumer for his definition of “mainstream.”