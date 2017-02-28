LETTER: What’s going on at the Nevada Transporation Authority?

What a mess at the Nevada Transportation Authority (“Troubled supervisor resigns,” Friday Review-Journal). Paid administrative leave after buying heroin? Allowed to drive agency vehicles after several DUIs? An unqualified supervisor? The agency is as bad as former Las Vegas Constable John Bonaventura — the entire staff should be fired.

But that takes too long and drains public money. Just close down the entire agency and start over with honest respectable employees.

Former NTA supervisor Robert Reasoner belongs in jail the way anyone else would be for a heroin bust. Isn’t there any legitimate oversight of the Nevada Transportation Authority?