LETTER: Who’s paying for all these organized political protests?

It seems to me that someone (Michael Bloomberg, George Soros or whomever) is putting up a lot of money to back all these demonstrations that are taking place.

It costs a lot of money for people to travel to these events — the average person does not have that kind of money. The permits to have these events are expensive.

There is a lot of dirty, sneaky stuff going on and someone is footing the bill trying to upset our election results. In my almost 80 years, I have never seen such despicable actions in this country. It needs to be cleaned up.