LETTER: Why is the Clark County School District starting 2017-18 school year so early?

This will be a surprise to many parents in the valley but the 2017-2018 school year will begin on Aug. 14, almost a full three weeks sooner than normal. The Clark County School District also acknowledged to the Review-Journal that this would increase the air conditioning costs for the 357 schools by $700,000.Citing budgetetry strains the district once again increased class sizes for the 2016-2017 school year.

The only reason provided for the early start date was that the number of days missed in November due to teacher training hurt overall performance. This is an odd reason, given that for the first time students got the entire week of Thanksgiving off.

I think the Review-Journal should be asking the district some tough questions on this. It seems the only winner here is NV Energy. Not only is the cost of this change a complete waste of district resources, but will also effect a lot of student summer camps, travel, sports camps, etc.