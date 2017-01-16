LETTERS: Donald Trump getting what he deserves

Donald Trump’s outrage about lies and smears against him is ironic — even funny — but ultimately sad since he spent years lying about President Barack Obama. He also reveled in and repeated lies and fake news about Hillary Clinton. Never once did he apologize; instead, he blamed others for these stories.

He is also the leader of a Republican Party that has, in the past, spread false stories about Ed Muskie, John McCain, John Kerry and Max Cleland simply to win elections. Our soon-to-be president must remember the old cliches that you reap what you sow and what goes around comes around.

Finally, if his future news conferences are like the one he gave on Wednesday, he will not only embarrass himself but the country.