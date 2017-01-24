LETTERS: Donald Trump hypes his Cabinet selections

Donald Trump, questionable student of the English language, has so overused the term “so amazing” it should be placed into the arcane section of Webster’s dictionary. He now claims that his Cabinet nominees have the highest IQs of any previous Cabinet. I’m not sure where their testing was done or if he actually meant added together or individually.

This does not matter. What’s important is they possess great common sense and managerial skills, can act independently, and have requisite knowledge and experience to actually work effectively in their assigned posts.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly promised to drain the Washington swamp. I’m very concerned that he’s actually planning to build a hotel in the swamp to shelter his 13 old, white, Cabinet appointees — all at taxpayer expense.