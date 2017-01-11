LETTERS: Early education initiatives are about Nevada’s children and our future

In response to Victor Joecks’ Sunday column, “Pre-K returns don’t justify spending”: His commentary is full of inaccuracies and attempts to pick out random points while leaving out the overwhelming benefits of early childhood education.

Mr. Joecks does not mention the brain development research that demonstrates the critical importance of quality care in the early years. Children who are at risk most often enter kindergarten already well behind their peers. These children need to be surrounded by language and literacy rich environments along with consistent, warm and caring adults in order to be successful in school and life.

Unfortunately, the majority of working families cannot afford the quality of care all children deserve. Nevada is ranked 50th of all states in preschool enrollment and near last in education. Every other state understands the importance of early childhood education.

For your further information, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance is a nonpartisan, nonprofit that works for the well being of Nevada’s children. There have been many economic analyses of Pre-K, some which show more than a $7 return on investment. This is not politics, this is our children and our future. Nevada should not settle for last.