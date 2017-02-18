LETTERS: Ethanol can play a role in easing pollution

Since I have experience in the area, and I recently published a book titled “The Science of Ethanol.” I read Tom Keller’s Feb. 13 letter on the topic, “It’s a gas.” I don’t disagree with Mr. Keller’s facts. However, I think it is better to be positive about what one can do (and what is being done) with ethanol.

Solve problems, don’t let them stop you.

Farm runoff of chemicals can be solved with better agriculture practices and creative engineering. Ethanol output is good for the farmers (who need help) since it gives them an outlet for their crops such as corn, used as feedstock in the ethanol fermentation.

As covered in my book, with research and development on how the feedstock crop is grown and the ethanol is produced, how the ethanol/gasoline fuel is burned, and how the exhaust from the cars is treated, fuel costs can be lowered, gas mileage using ethanol can be improved and pollutants can be reduced.