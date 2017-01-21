LETTERS: Las Vegas pedestrians get hit because drivers are out of control

People are always asking why pedestrians are always being hit in Vegas and Henderson. The answer is very simple.

Drivers speed all the time. They tailgate all the time. The never stop at stop signs. They do not stop when making a right turn at a red light.

The truth is there are not enough police to do the job.

I live in Sun City Anthem and it is very difficult to walk any where in the area. You are taking your life into your own hands. I am 70 years old and like to walk very much as many other people do but it just is not safe.

Drivers could not care less about the people who are walking. They know they will never see a police car, so why should they stop when all the other cars are not stopping either?

Maybe the Legislature should raise the fines to get the attention of the public. Many people can afford $200 for a violation, but if the fine were $1,000 they might think twice about breaking the laws.

Nothing is going to change in this regard until there are more police and stiffer penalties.