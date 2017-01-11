LETTERS: More murders in Las Vegas a problem for Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo

I would like to compliment Review-Journal reporter Wesley Juhl on the excellent article regarding the increase of murders in Metro’s jurisdiction (“Sheriff sees no omen Metro homicide rate,” Saturday). I could almost feel the defense and resentment in the Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s tone as he tried to pass the blame — onto what, I am not sure.

He also made the point of stating he could not be held responsible for the two murders Metro helped to investigate outside of its jurisdiction. Why he felt he had to do that is a mystery, as police departments everywhere assist when needed.

Maybe it is time for the sheriff to step down — or maybe the voters will make that decision for him. He was right about one thing though, this is not Chicago.