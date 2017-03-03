LETTERS: Nevada lawmakers should allow a property tax hike to pay for necessary services

Again, Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root does not tell the whole story. None of us likes paying property taxes, but we get what we pay for. In his Feb. 23 column, Mr. Root wails how an increase in property taxes would be a burden. Let’s look at the facts.

My home was built in 2001 and the property taxes hit a high of $3,180 a year in 2008. With the change in the law, my property taxes fell to $2,220 in 2012 and this year topped out at $2,425. Anyone who believes this decreased funding is enough to fund government services and education — while providing some basic social services — must be an expert at new math.

We must all pay our fair share. Ask any resident who has relocated from other states and he’ll tell you that the $3,180 in 2008 was a bargain and the present $2,425 is a gift. Unfortunately, our roads, schools, police, fire and social net reflect it.