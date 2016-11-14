Long hauling still a major problem

The state Taxicab Authority is the most derelict department in this state. Taxi cabs still long haul visitors using the airport tunnel and have been doing so ever since it was built. For a decade, the authority has made empty promises to stop this practice.

Why can’t authority officials post officers along the tunnel or at the other side of the tunnel to make random stops to inquire about the cab’s destination? They could then fine those long hauling. The officers can sit in the staging area at the airport and drink coffee, but can’t seem to get on the road to check these rides.

Inspecting trip sheets and finding rides from the airport to the Strip costing $30 to $40 may tip them off.

Robert A. Appledorf

Las Vegas

Casino taxes

We propose the following as an equitable tax solution for gaming properties. If a company operates only in Nevada, the Nevada tax (about 6.75 percent) would be applied. However, if a company has gaming properties in other states, add up the tax percentages of each state. The average would then be the tax percentage the company would pay to Nevada.

Using the figures in Jim Veltri’s Nov. 9 letter, a Nevada company with properties in Nevada, Pennsylvania and New York would add these tax percentages: 55 percent plus 31 percent plus 6.75 percent for a total of 92.75 percent. Then divide this total by three. This Nevada company would pay a 30.91 percent tax.

The local casino operator wouldn’t lose out. High taxes in other states haven’t prevented companies from vying for the privilege to operate there. They are fighting not to pay more taxes in Nevada but are willing to pay much higher taxes in other states. Let’s make our taxation in line with other states. Let’s help Clark County schools.

Richard and Dale Klabacha

Boulder City

Major upheaval

Take heart Democrats. After the Bush years — when he turned a surplus into a deficit, started an unnecessary war and left office with increasing unemployment and job losses — the United States elected our first black president. In the first month after President Obama took office, jobs were being created again and a major depression was averted.

When candidate Donald Trump said it was a rigged election, did he know something we didn’t? When he made negative statements about Hillary, was he was looking in a mirror and seeing his own flaws? We can only hope and pray President Trump is an improvement, but I’m afraid a major upheaval is coming and the United States will be set back again.

After a Trump presidency, however, maybe we can elect our first woman president — and I nominate Elizabeth Warren. Hillary had the experience to do a great job, but Elizabeth has the charisma and passion to get people’s attention.

Don’t run away or protest over what you see as a “rigged” election. Use that energy to fight for what is right. This presidential election is over, but there is another one in four years. Dry your tears and start planning.

Janice Herr

Las Vegas

Broken promises

Here it is only days after the election and campaign promises are already being ignored. I, like many other Americans, chose to vote for Donald Trump on the promise of all those very erudite Hollywood types who vowed to move to Canada if he won the election. Imagine my disappointment then, when on Wednesday morning, I awoke to find that they were all still here.

Campaign promises up in smoke again.

Janet Pettit

Henderson