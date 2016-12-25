Moapa zoo had issues with animal care

In response to Bob Goldstein’s Wednesday letter on the Moapa zoo:

Mr. Goldstein is correct that a lot of major cities have zoos that people enjoy. But our city is unique in that we have many animal attractions already and different activities for families. Certainly our tourists don’t come here looking for a zoo. Quite the contrary. We are the Entertainment Capital of the World for good reason.

I saw the testimony on this issue given on Dec. 7 to the County Commission and I suggest that anyone wishing to comment on the outcome either see the hearing on TV or sit in on the hearings so they understand the whole picture. Caring about animals is not enough. Some disturbing testimony was given by different volunteers and employees about things that go on behind the scenes regarding animal care. See for yourself.

I want to thank Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick for her hard work and diligence in trying to help Roos N More do the right thing and be a better facility — to no avail. The commissioners got it right in putting the pressure on the owners. After all, they aren’t dealing in used cars but sentient beings of many different species. They deserve proper care, feeding and housing.

Linda Faso

Las Vegas

Better lives

Thomas Odegard’s Tuesday letter (“Economic innovators are destroying jobs”) reminded me of a similar letter published just a few weeks ago in which a truck driver was concerned about the future of his job because of news about driverless trucks in the future.

Yes, losing one’s job is not something to be taken lightly. Just ask all those wheelwrights who were put out of business after the automobile became popular. The world, as we know it, is constantly changing — especially in the past 20 or so years. One must keep up with the times or get left behind.

Sure, there will be many folks losing their jobs in the future. But I predict that many more jobs will be created — just as has happened since the Industrial Revolution. I embrace progress, as I’m old enough to remember what life was like before air conditioning and many other things that have made our lives better.

Jack Oliver

Las Vegas

Successful protest

I would to take this opportunity to thank all the people who protested at state capitols nationwide when members of the Electoral College cast their votes for president. A major part of their refrain was, “Vote your conscience, vote your conscience.” Well, the electors took that advice and Donald Trump lost two of those votes. But guess what? Hillary Clinton lost five.

So, again, I want to thank you folks for your diligence in assuring that the electors did what you wanted them to do. Great job.

Tim Hicks

Las Vegas

Non-American?

In your Thursday editorial rant you referred to Michael Moore as an “America hater.” Michael Moore has spent his life fighting for the interests of working-class Americans. Does the Review-Journal regard working-class Americans as non-Americans?

The Review-Journal’s editorial position is always tilted toward management rather than labor. This is a political stance that — whether you agree with it or not — you have every right to take. But calling American workers non-American is a whole different dimension.

I would hope that your readers take note of your position on this issue. It is indicative of your position on labor. While you call Michael Moore an America hater for his support of the working class, you regard yourselves as patriots for supporting the policies that have devastated middle-class America since the rise of neoconservatism.

Donald Trump won the election with overwhelming support among working-class Americans. You fully support the Trump victory. How is it that you condone having a presidential election decided by non-Americans?

Jerry Speer

Las Vegas