Obama economy is doing just fine

The Oct. 1 letter to the Review-Journal from Dirk Dahlgren brings out once again the propaganda being spread by the right-wing media and the charlatan GOP candidate for president, Donald Trump. It’s the big lie about the nation’s economy being in bad shape. You would think we were back in the Great GOP Depression of the 1930s.

It is very hard for discerning people to see where unemployment under 5 percent and inflation of flat zero would equal a “bad” economy. I, for one, fail to see any reason to change course to a “trickle-down” economy like the one that caused said Great Depression. That is the one fact that the GOP-pushed claptrap about the “failing” economy seems to miss.

Yes, the economy may be failing somewhat in that a lot of people may not make as much money as they would like — maybe they can’t buy a third of fourth car. Maybe the economic statistics are terribly wrong, but I tend to believe that Herbert Hoover would have loved to have our present economy.

I tend to believe the recent recession talk is being disseminated by a certain group of billionaires and their sycophants in the media to elect the economically ignorant and fascist Mr. Trump so they can get the ridiculous tax cut he is proposing at the expense of the poor, seniors and working people.

Dan Olivier

Bullhead City, Ariz.

Failed system

Bernie Sanders, on the campaign trail with Hillary Clinton, made a statement I consider totally out of touch with the real world. But that is not unusual for Mr. Sanders. I paraphrase: “America needs the highest educated people … ” A pretty good sound bite, but wait.

Fifty hears ago, America was the undisputed leader in education. Then, President Jimmy Carter rewarded the National Education Association for its political support by creating the U.S. Department of Education. Since then, America’s educational system has been in a death spiral.

The system has continued to decline on Sen. Sanders’ watch. And it has been orchestrated by the progressive/socialists he represents. Has he failed to notice? More likely, Mr. Sanders cannot admit another failure of his political agenda.

By advocating for loan forgiveness and free college education, Bernie Sanders is merely another elite politician buying votes with public funds. And, the voters he craves are the victims of the failed education system he helped to create.

Curtis F. Clark

Boulder City

No difference

The whole issue of background checks for private sales is really a farce. Answer me this: How in the world would you enforce it?

There is no gun registration in Clark County. There is no way to monitor private gun sales. If John sells a gun to Tony and neither party tells anyone, who would know?

Let’s get real. The people who think this new law would make a difference are living in Fantasyland. This proposed law is really a ploy by politicians to make people think they are doing something to protect them. It would make no difference at all.

Even most law enforcement folks are against Question 1.

Jerry Gordon

Henderson