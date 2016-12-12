Reid power play will help conservatives

Just a few years ago, the Review-Journal’s resident liberal cheerleader, Steve Sebelius, wrote a column about the U.S. Senate, the filibuster and the nuclear option. Mr. Sebelius wrote that Sen. Harry Reid was utilizing the nuclear option for purely statesman-like reasons — to “fix the broken axle” of governance, as Mr. Sebelius put it.

Never mind that it was widely reported that union bosses had strongly urged Sen. Reid to make the change to load up the D.C. Circuit with pro-union judges.

But, as we realized on Nov. 8, Sen. Reid has again left us conservatives an early present under the tree. Now that the Republicans have the majority, the power play he engineered will benefit the right. Nominees for Cabinet positions will sail through as well as those for judicial positions.

I also urge the GOP to extend the nuclear option to the U.S. Supreme Court. Why should the liberal left dictate the rules?

Again, thank you, Harry (and Barack). Your eight years of heavy-handed, condescending, incompetent and corrupt “leadership” has resulted in a new administration. That administration will wipe away all of your sour “achievements” and leave a vast open field for common-sense legislation that is facilitated by your failed grabs at power. We conservatives could not have done it without you.

Joseph Schillmoeller

Las Vegas

Plucked goose

Once upon a time, Las Vegas was a destination that you could roll into and receive the red-carpet treatment. Rooms were inexpensive or free. Food and drink flowed continuously. Lounge acts and other forms of complimentary entertainment were a given. The happy traveler would empty his/her wallet, leave with a giant smiley face, plotting the very day that he/she could return.

The old-time operators understood this and that it was the “experience” that people came for — the perception of royal treatment and a non-stop party atmosphere — and the visiting public responded handsomely.

Contrast that with the attitude now held by short-sighted casino bosses. They will kill the goose that lays the golden egg by plucking its feathers at every opportunity — free parking being the latest take away.

It’s the experience and the perceptions that matter and that make Las Vegas unique and special. Now it will be just another me-too stopover as the magic rapidly dissipates.

Marlon Pearson

Las Vegas

Name rethink

Now that the trademark application for the Vegas Golden Knights is in limbo (Thursday Review-Journal), this would be an ideal time to change the name to one the locals — who will be the most supportive (and the ones needed to keep attendance figures up) — will appreciate.

The name of the city is Las Vegas. The majority of us locals refer to it as Las Vegas. Every team we’ve had on any level has included the Las Vegas name.

Yes, we produce gold in this state. But we’re officially the Silver State. In addition, Knights tend to wear silver. Hence, the Las Vegas Silver Knights would be far more appropriate.

Las Vegas residents are proud desert dwellers. The name Desert Knights would make a decent choice, as well.

Ted Newkirk

Las Vegas