Remember that coyotes lived here first

In response to your Wednesday article about coyotes in Sun City Summerlin:

The construction companies keep building homes in every nook, cranny and hillside. We humans then move into areas that are home to coyote, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. We keep pushing these animals out of their habitat. What are they to do?

I lived for many years in the high desert in California, and I know about coyotes. Coyotes do not run in packs. They are solitary animals. If you see more than one, it is usually the female with her pups and once the pups are self sufficient they move on. Coyotes will run away when they see a human. Don’t go out at dusk or dawn. That is the most likely time to see one.

If we continue to move into these areas, we need to learn to co-exist with all wildlife, including coyotes, bighorn sheep, snakes and mountain lions that live here in Nevada.

Rose Rinehart

Henderson

Bureaucratic inertia

I also have felt the sense of frustration that Larry Kingsley experienced when, as a former Clark County School District teacher, he tried to apply for a substitute position (Sept. 24 letter).

I retired two years ahead of schedule and now would like to offer my services as a substitute. My Nevada teaching license is still current with a K-12 substitute endorsement, yet I must fill out the required paperwork. Three references are needed to attest to my stability in the classroom when district officials have 26 years of evaluations at their fingertips.

I am also required to submit fingerprints again, even though this was done to obtain my current license, which is still in good standing. I must submit a resume of what I have been doing since obtaining my education degrees even though my last 26 years have been spent working for the same district that is asking for this information.

My past four years were spent working with secondary students who had been removed from their comprehensive schools due to behavioral issues. I found this to be my greatest assignment, as I knew I was able to make a big difference in the lives of my students. Yet my current Nevada teaching license is not acceptable for even this.

I just love working with middle-school youth and want to make a difference. Maybe splitting up the district is a good idea. Then, perhaps, there will be more oversight and time to instruct those sitting behind desks on how to bring up the personnel file of someone who has taught in inner-city schools for more than 26 years.

Tierney Jacobs-Montoya

Las Vegas

Jury duty

In regard to your Thursday editorial about jury service:

I was called twice. The first time, my fellow prospective jurors and I were herded into a room where we were given a sense of what to expect if we were chosen. We were also told we would not be paid anything the first day; thereafter we would receive $15 a day.

I told the “instructor” I did not work for free and would not serve if chosen. Besides, $15 a day did not come close to the mandatory minimum wage employers are subjected to. She called it a “duty and an honor.” Now, if it is such a “duty and an honor,” why aren’t jurors better compensated? After all, judges, court reporters, bailiffs, attorneys and even witnesses are, so why should jurors be the only ones to work for free?

As for my second summons, when I called, I was told not to appear at all.

Jerry Fink

Las Vegas