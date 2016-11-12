Respecting minority rights an integral part of democracy

The election is over. Some won, some lost. Now is the time to remember that, as a country, we are a united collection of states — the United States — not a loosely knit organization of states.

Regardless of those represented and the party, the winners have the duty not to weaken the country by working for only their electors or their party agenda.

Edmond Burke noted that your “representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”

James Madison notes in the Federalist Papers No. 10 that “[c]omplaints are everywhere heard from our most considerate and virtuous citizens … that our governments are too unstable, that the public good is disregarded in the conflicts of rival parties, and that measures are too often decided, not according to the rules of justice and the rights of the minor party, but by the superior force of an interested and overbearing majority.”

Expanding on what Burke and Madison wrote, the winning representatives and party must always in good faith consider that which is best for the country and the rights and needs of the minority.

John Burke

Henderson

Gullible voters

We now will have even higher taxes yet again (“Fuel tax increase cruises,” Wednesday Review-Journal). This time, the increased taxes were approved — not by greedy, arrogant politicians — but by voters. Dare I say “ignorant” or maybe “gullible” voters? Or conned by the Clark County commissioners, who somehow found a way to sell an “inflation” rate based on the Producer Price Index at 4.54 percent while the feds tell us the “real” inflation rate (see Social Security) is only 0.2 percent based on the Consumer Price Index?

Either way, we will now pay the highest fuel taxes in the country and the tax will never disappear. Do liberal Democrats even know how to reverse a tax?

Yet people wonder why Donald Trump won. Maybe he and the GOP Congress will assist us by finally revising the IRS code.

Josh Kunis

Las Vegas

Newcomer affect

Twelve years ago, I escaped liberal New York and settled in conservative Nevada due to low taxes. Now our gasoline taxes have exceeded those in New York. Other taxes are crawling up. We are becoming a state of “I want, taxpayer pays.”

I see the main reason for this as the California immigration. Washoe and Clark counties are the only ones that voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. They don’t even turn in their California car tags.

If you come, adapt. I did.

Richard Simms

Henderson

New York West

My question is this: Why did San Diego citizens get to vote on a resort tax for a new football stadium and Las Vegas citizens didn’t? The belief that the tourists are going to pay for our stadium and we aren’t is tommyrot. The sheriff always wants more cops, schools have to be built, etc. Already two new taxes are in place (sales tax increase and higher gasoline tax).

We are becoming New York without a transit system. Good luck getting in and out of the stadium on a weekend.

Kipp Altemara

Las Vegas

Agency issues

I was in tears and anger reading Tuesday’s report on the arrest of Diana Eldridge in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Sherfield. The police description of the child’s deplorable living conditions and obvious physical suffering are shocking.

But the most outrageous aspect is that this mother had been investigated by Child Protective Services at least three times previous to the child’s death.

This is not the first time I’ve read of CPS failing to protect children. Please continue your coverage of the Eldridge case in particular, and please investigate the potentially larger problem of an agency that may not be performing its duties.

Noel Deeley

Henderson