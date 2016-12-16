Roundabouts far preferable to stop signs

Recently, the city of Henderson turned a four-way stop into a roundabout. It is a wonderful experience to not have to stop and wait to see who is going to go next. Every single four-way stop in the world should be changed to a roundabout. The expense would be made up with less property damage and more productivity.

Bravo to the city of Henderson. I hope they do more of the same.

Nicholas P. Gartner

Henderson

Not all

In response to the Wednesday Review-Journal story, “ACA’s impact in Nevada trumpeted”:

The data released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cannot be true. It claims “substantial improvements in health care for all Americans.” I am an American and my health care was not good this year. Because of so many Medicaid patients taking appointments at the doctor, I can no longer see my doctor. When I get sick (one time every two to three years) I am directed to urgent care, not the doctor’s office. My deductible is $3,000. My friend’s deductible is $25,000.

Gene Ahearn

Las Vegas

Not intelligent

During my military service, I had a top-secret clearance status. This clearance was not to be taken lightly.

Donald Trump says he doesn’t need the CIA intelligence briefings because he believes he is smarter than the CIA‘s findings. This is either a person who lets his ego override common sense or a person who is ignorant of what top-secret intelligence briefings are all about.

If Mr. Trump’s ego is the controlling factor in this matter, Congress should never permit him to be sworn in as president until he passes a mental test. Do sane people talk and act like he does?

If Mr. Trump is just ignorant about what top-secret briefings entail, then he has no business being our commander in chief and jeopardizing the well being of the country and its citizens.

With all the terror attacks by ideological groups occurring worldwide — and the aggressive actions of Russia, Syria, etc. — how could anyone say that they know more than the intelligence briefings can provide?

Don Ellis

Henderson

Good karma

Nevada’s U.S. Sen. Harry Reid blamed FBI Director James Comey in a Monday interview for “single-handedly” costing Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton the election. Sen. Reid complained that Mr. Comey was unethical because fewer than two weeks before the election he announced that authorities had discovered additional emails related to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Sen. Reid also complained that Mr. Comey should have taken a stronger stance regarding the alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Many Democrat politicians and supporters have complained that they believe Mr. Comey failed to perform his duties in an ethical and proper manner, thus costing Mrs. Clinton the election.

It is interesting how Mr. Comey’s performance is perceived differently depending on a person’s political beliefs.

Millions of Republicans believe that if Mr. Comey had done his job ethically and in a proper manner months prior to the election, Hillary Clinton most likely would have been indicted and would have had to withdraw her candidacy.

In just three months Mr. Comey went from being praised by the Democrats and vilified by Republicans, to being vilified by Democrats and praised by Republicans.

Karma is alive and well in American politics.

Steven G. Hayes Sr

Las Vegas

Ooh, that smell

Craig Kennitz, who rinses his recyclables and writes against twice-a-week garbage pickup (Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal), obviously isn’t thinking of the people who have babies or adults in diapers. I don’t have either, but I can imagine what it would be like to have to store my trash in the summer here. Perhaps Mr. Kennitz’s garage would be available?

Val Campbell

Las Vegas