‘Small government’ Republicans love those tax hikes

So let me get this straight. Republican Assemblyman John Hambrick, up for re-election, voted to saddle Nevadans with $3 billion in tax increases in less than two years. But every time he runs for office, his platform states he is for less government and lower taxes. I know because he alleges to represent my district. I say vote Owen Carver.

Then Michele Fiore, she of the Tea Party rhetoric, also voted to increase taxes to build a stadium. I guess she was too busy cleaning her guns to pay attention to the fact that she also is supposed to be for less government and lower taxes. It’s a shame she is not running for re-election.

Let’s not forget that the Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval championed both increases. I hope Nevadans remember that when he next runs for office — you know, like for president in 2020.

God help us. They are all disgraceful. Even liberal Democrat Ruben Kihuen had the sense to vote nay. Can anyone spell RINO?

Josh Kunis

Las Vegas

Built an empire

Dave Mesker’s Oct. 16 letter to the Review-Journal was correct in stating that this election cycle has been a disgrace. He asked where the Ronald Reagans and Jack Kennedys were.

Well, there will never be another Ronald Reagan. He was the example of what all presidents should strive for. Jack Kennedy is another story. He was the champion of womanizers and had affairs with any starlet who came his way, including Marilyn Monroe.

He also, with the help of his powerful family, hid the fact that he had Addison’s disease. He also initiated troop deployment to Vietnam, which resulted in the loss of 60,000 American lives and was a war that was unwinnable. I know because I was there.

I find the Kennedy run for the White house disturbingly similar to the Clinton run.

Donald Trump is rich, but so are the Clintons. The difference is that Mr. Trump got rich by building an empire that employs tens of thousands of people throughout the United States and the world. He is being criticized because he is communicating with Vladimir Putin. Perhaps liberal America has forgotten the adage, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” We can’t defend against what we don’t know anything about.

Voting has already begun and most everyone who will vote has already decided for whom they will vote. Maybe it’s time to sit back and wait for the results.

Jim Armbrust

Las Vegas

Quid pro quo

Emails indicate that Hillary Clinton wanted to move the Illinois primary election to a date less favorable to Republican moderates, with the admonition that she and Bill “won’t forget” a political favor (“Clinton’s primary game,” Oct. 14 Review-Journal). This is a clear implication that if you do her a favor, she’ll do you one. But we are supposed to believe that she didn’t do any favors for those who donated millions to the Clinton Foundation while she was secretary of state.

On top of that, the FBI is investigating to find out who hacked the emails. Shouldn’t the greater concern be the substance of the email that Hillary has no qualms about granting favors not readily available to anyone who can’t do one for her?

Louis Young

North Las Vegas

Out for revenge

Regarding Dale Laine Sr.’s Oct. 15 letter to the Review-Journal, “Larger problem,” I agree that it is time to have a discussion about Donald Trump. If you look at how he has handled himself during this campaign, as well as during his private life, I believe that if gets elected he will spend his whole term getting even with every person who as ever crossed him during his lifetime. And he would have a big stick to back him up in this effort.

I don’t expect that he would find any time to work on items such as the budget, jobs, health care, foreign policy or immigration, etc. Those items don’t seem to interest him much.

If you seek a glimpse of a person’s actions in the future, look first at his actions in the past.

Charles Parrish

Las Vegas