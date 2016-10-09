Smoking, gambling go hand in hand

Once again I have to read the opinion of a nonsmoker who wants to ban smoking because it suits her (“Time to outlaw smoking bars, casinos,” Thursday letter to the editor). I’ve worked in casinos since the year 2000, and can tell you that gambling goes hand in hand with smoking and drinking.

Why do people such as letter writer Marlene Drozd think the casinos exist? Money. That’s it. If it were in their best interests, casino executives would ban smoking in a heartbeat.

A quick lesson in capitalism. If you like what a company provides, you are loyal to that company. If you don’t like the company, you go elsewhere. Smoking is banned anywhere you are “required” to be (government buildings). Anywhere else you find yourself in life, you are there by choice. There are literally thousands of restaurants here that are nonsmoking.

It’s obvious that smoking customers are more valuable than their nonsmoking counterparts. So, suck it up, snowflake, and go somewhere that offers what you like. Stop trying to mandate others behave to fit your preferences.

I’ve never smoked a day in my life, and I hate cigarette smoke. Difference is, I don’t try to bend others to my will.

Mike Measday

Las Vegas

Rocket science

I agree with Eric Weiner’s commentary on geniuses (Review Journal, Oct. 3). The term is way overused.

If you figured out how light, space and time form a special relativity (Einstein), you might be a genius. If you listened once to a symphony orchestra performance, then went home and wrote down every note of every instrument that performed (Mozart), you might be a genius. If you, as a college math student, started correcting your professors and rewriting mathematical textbooks, then discovered gravity and invented differential calculus to explain it (Newton), you might be a genius.

If your haven’t done things like this … you’re probably not a genius.

Bob Darling

Henderson

Feel the burn

When I saw the Wells Fargo CEO testifying in front of Congress and noticed his bandaged hand, all I could think was that he swore to tell the truth, but his hand hit a Bible and it burst into flames.

Stuart Popish

Las Vegas

Soft on crime

I read in the Friday Review-Journal that Barack Obama has commuted the sentences of 102 more individuals, bringing his total to 744. That is more than the total of the previous 11 presidents combined. He is putting people convicted of drug and gun charges back on the street.

I would be curious to see how many of those 744 end up being arrested again. That information would make a great legacy for someone whose only concern is how future generations view his time in the White House.

Walt Dybeck

Las Vegas

Robber baron

Who would have thought that Donald Trump was part of Mitt Romney’s 47 percent? Of course, he is being a labeled a “genius” by his supporters because he got us tax-paying dummies to build and maintain the streets leading to his properties, police and firefighters to protect them, and our military to protect the country that he says he is going to make great again. Again?

I think that he might be talking about the Age of the Robber Barons.

There are so many reasons not to vote for Donald Trump, but I really don’t care about them because I have already sworn to never again vote for any Republican for any office. I will never forgive members of the Republican Party for sending a letter to our enemy in order to hamper my country’s negotiations. Also, I will never forgive the Republican Party for bringing the leader of a foreign nation to stand on the floor of my Congress with the sole purpose of criticizing my country’s actions.

And many of these Republican leaders have the nerve to tell Colin Kaepernick to “love it or leave it.” They should follow their own advice.

Bill Reitz

Las Vegas