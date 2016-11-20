States should act to restrict federal power

One noteworthy result of this election is that Republicans at the state level now control the legislatures in 33 states. Only five states are completely controlled by Democrats. So now is the time to press for constitutional amendments to restrict the federal government’s massive power overreach.

This can be done via the grassroots “convention of states” amendment process now underway around the country. Article V of the Constitution provides two methods for proposing amendments to the Constitution — one via Congress, the other via two-thirds of the state legislatures. Both require ratification by at least three-fourths of the states, a very difficult threshold to meet.

This past September the Convention of States project did a dry-run in colonial Williamsburg, Va., with representatives from 50 states as an educational demonstration. While in session, they passed six amendments, including measures to require a super-majority for federal debt increases, impose congressional term limits and require a super-majority for tax increases.

As of this time, 44 states have filed a petition to join the project, 24 state committees have approved the petition and eight states have passed a resolution. Nevada has variously supported some of these measures, but has not signed on to the general purpose Convention of the States project to further limit federal power.

Anthony Galka

Las Vegas

Legal avenue

So the Review-Journal thinks that there is no rush to set up regulations governing the sale of pot in Nevada because it will not quash the illegal sale of marijuana (Wednesday editorial). Earth to Review-Journal: The notion that the voters of Nevada passed Question 2 in order to quash the black market sale of pot is utter nonsense. The voters passed Question 2 in order to legally buy and use pot for recreational purposes, not to put illegal dealers out of business. That will still be up to law-enforcement personnel.

So what is the hurry in setting up regulations? Please let me explain.

Come Jan. 1, it will be legal for Nevadans to possess and use pot. But also come Jan. 1, there will be no way for most Nevadans to buy pot legally in the state unless they have a medical marijuana card. So the rush to set up pot regulations is to ensure a legal way for most Nevadans to buy a product that they will be able to legally possess and use come Jan. 1.

Yes, it still might be cheaper to buy pot on the street, but it also will be illegal to do so, something law-aiding Nevadans might want to consider. And the fact that 30 percent of all pot sales in Colorado are illegal sales proves only that the law is working. It was 100 percent before pot was legalized. Show me any other place where the “War on Drugs” has reduced illegal pot sales by 70 percent.

As for the paper’s never-ending fear of increasing taxes, your admonishment to Nevadans to expect lawmakers to push the pot tax higher and higher — just as they do with the levies on cigarettes and alcohol — forgot to include higher gasoline taxes, room taxes and sales taxes, all of which the Review-Journal enthusiastically endorsed recently.

Richard Pratt

Las Vegas

Water waste

I read in Wednesday’s Review-Journal that the Las Vegas Valley Water District wants to propose annual rate hikes for the next two years. I’m all in for repairs, upgrades and maintenance — I get that. But why is conservation of water such a low priority?

I see water being wasted in this town every day, from broken sprinklers to overwatered lawns filling gutters with running water for more than a mile. Why is this tolerated?

I frequently use the district’s website to report this. Yet nothing is done about it. I once called the district — waiting 10 minutes on hold — to report a homeowner who was draining his pool into the gutter instead of his home sewer port. All the representative asked for was the address so they could send him a letter to stop it. A letter? What good does that do three days later? By then, he’s on a raft with a cold margarita.

The water district should have more “water-patrols” to actively look for water abusers. Warn them, then heavily fine them. This most certainly will fill up the coffers and pay for the upgrades. Address this important issue first. Let these people and businesses pay for the upgrades before you so generously take my money for it.

Anthony Vanderveldt

Las Vegas