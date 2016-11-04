Struggling seniors can’t catch a break

Kudos to Miguel Reyes-Cuervo for his recent letter to the editor about senior citizens and cost-of-living adjustments. He mentioned a piddling $400 raise for us seniors — actually, it’s going to be less than $400. All the years we worked making payments to Social Security and this is what we get? A big nothing for the past four years.

Why aren’t the president and everyone else in the government looking at how the cost of everything is on the rise? Groceries, prescribed medication, rent, power, water — all cost more. I pay more than $300 a month between Medicare and my health insurance — and I have a prescription medicine that used to cost $4.20 but now costs me $30.

Mr. Reyes-Cuervo says we seniors might have to look for work. I agree, but I think an alternative might be for us to meet up behind of the casinos so we can dumpster dive for food.

Gerry Baxter

Henderson

Quota system

How disgraceful for state Sen. Aaron Ford to request a blatant racist hiring pact for the new stadium (“Democrat lawmakers plan agreement on jobs with stadium officials,” Oct. 29 Review-Journal). Mr. Ford needs to resign immediately.

Gene Ahearn

Las Vegas

Say anything

One thing this presidential race has taught me — and I hope others — is that these politicians think only of themselves and not about the good of the country or the voters.

For instance, you have Bernie Sanders who sold his soul to Hillary even after he knew that she rigged the process against him. Now he praises her and says how great she is.

You hear Michelle Obama telling people how what Donald Trump said 11 years ago shakes her to the core. Then she supports Hillary, whose husband didn’t just say what he wanted to do to women, he did it.

The same with Joe Biden. Here he is, holier then thou, preaching how bad Mr. Trump is for his rhetoric. Yet Joe Biden will say anything to keep his political career.

Joe Martinez

Las Vegas

Voting patterns

Every year at election time there’s always a campaign to get everyone to vote. This means even the people who don’t have a clue about the issues and what the candidates stand for.

Case in point: I recently met a woman wearing a Hillary hat. When I asked her what she liked about Mrs. Clinton, her reply was that men have been running Washington for 200 years and it’s time for a woman.

I shudder to think how many others vote with their hearts instead of with their brains.

Jack Oliver

Las Vegas

Had his way

Will someone explain to me why the Democrats are so sure that Vladimir Putin wants Donald Trump to win? My logic says Putin would prefer Hillary Clinton. He has had his way for the past eight years and Mrs. Clinton would continue Barack Obama’s foreign policy, therefore doing little to stymie the Russians. Where am I wrong?

Joe Roeder

Las Vegas

NFL gamble

Funny that Las Vegas is betting an NFL team will be the answer to all its problems.

I remember when Jacksonville was trying to get the Baltimore Colts to move to Jacksonville. In the end, the Colts used the city as a bargaining chip and ended up at Indianapolis. In 1995, Jacksonville got its own NFL team. Many jobs were promised and everyone played a “happy days are here again” theme song. But the only high-paying jobs went to the players and management. Hawkers and food vendors do not make top pay.

Today the city is in a pension hole, but most of its tourist tax goes to keep the NFL happy. The city has extended a sales tax to pay for the pensions.

On Election Day, Jacksonville voters will decide whether to allow slot machines. So the revenue Las Vegas thinks it will generate through an NFL team may not be as high as projected. Las Vegas has forgotten the “house always wins” truism — in this case, the house is the NFL.

Ray Gonzalez

Macclenny, Fla.

Political news

I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Review-Journal for publishing the daily Voter Guide section. It has been very informing and interesting to read each day. I also found it to be fair and unbiased.

Eddy Vogt

Las Vegas