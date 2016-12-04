The clearest theory on the JFK case

I would like to compliment the Review-Journal for the Nov. 27 essay by Scotty Reston’s son, James Reston Jr., “Caught in the line of fire,” about the JFK assassination. For so many years we have figured all kinds of reasons for Lee Harvey Oswald’s actions, but this is the clearest theory I have read that makes sense.

But I’ve never really understood Jack Ruby and why he had to silence Oswald.

Last month, when none of the newspapers — or even the television news — made mention of Nov. 22, I realized that I’m from a different age and I don’t know what is being taught in school today.

I do hope Donald Trump is going to keep Caroline Kennedy as ambassador to Japan.

Anita Kramer

Las Vegas

Science class

In his Wednesday letter to the Review-Journal, “Marching down an impoverished course,” Joe Pantozzi expressed concern over the state of the Nevada educational system. I certainly agree that schools should not be teaching imaginary ideas, but where I differ from Mr. Pantozzi is in determining which ideas are, in fact, imaginary.

Schools should be teaching our children to think critically so that all children may eventually determine for themselves reality from imagination.

Mr. Pantozzi clearly does not want science taught in our schools. But science is merely a quest for knowledge about how the world we live in works. Scientists make observations, then formulate ideas (hypotheses) to explain the observations, then look for evidence to see if the hypotheses are accurate. Scientists do not have an agenda to fit the facts. Those ideas not supported by evidence are thrown into the garbage heap of history. This scientific method has led to all of our modern technical achievements. We may not completely understand quantum mechanics, but the “theory” keeps my LED bulb lit for 10 years. My light is not imaginary.

What separates string theory from evolution is evidence.

String theory is supported only by mathematics and may or may not be substantiated by future evidence. If, though, the theory does prove accurate, as some believe, it can lead to outrageous technology such as teleportation. Evolution, on the other hand, has been proved accurate by 150 years of supporting evidence. Absolutely no evidence exists that is inconsistent with evolution. My statements are based on evidence that can be seen, not abstract imaginary belief.

Our education system should be teaching our students how to look for that evidence wherever the path leads. That is what our students need.

Alfred Dushman

Henderson

Charitable cause

J.J. Schrader’s recent letter, “Liberal hypocrisy,” compared the Clinton plan to place control of the Clinton Foundation in the hands of daughter Chelsea with the Trump plan to place his children in control of his various businesses. Mr. Schrader argues that liberals didn’t complain about the Clinton plan but are “in full uproar” over Mr. Trump’s plan — and that this is hypocrisy.

So Mr. Trump’s businesses, designed specifically for the personal profit of Mr. Trump and his kids, are the same thing as the Clinton Foundation, a charity? Really? How could anybody, even a Republican, be serious about making such a contention?

I am left to speculate whether the current deafening silence of Republicans over Mr. Trump’s plan would, had Mrs. Clinton won, have become a “full uproar” — over a charity.

J. J. Schryver

Henderson

Park place

So a bunch of Strip casinos are now going to charge to park and play (“Wynn joins paid parking trend,” Thursday Review-Journal). The next thing will be to charge an admission fee to enter a casino. Hey, how about paying to use the restrooms or putting water meters on the sinks or even coin slots on the paper towel dispensers?

The casinos that are charging to park should have to pay another business tax as well as purchase another business license for going into the parking game.

They should also remove any signage warning that they are not liable for the contents of vehicles. They are charging for a service and therefore are the caretakers of the parked vehicles and, as such, are responsible.

I, for one, will not pay to park my car. I can go elsewhere where my business is appreciated — and I sincerely hope that others do so, as well.

Tom Pacileo

Henderson