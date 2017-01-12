The facts about a fabled pork project in Alaska

Your Saturday editorial on government waste continues to perpetuate the false media narrative regarding the “bridge to nowhere” in Alaska. What gets left out of every media article concerning the bridge are the facts.

Indeed, the bridge was being built to Gravina Island, an island with a population of only 50. But that island is also the location of the Ketchikan International Airport. If you fly into Ketchikan, you have to take a ferry to get from the airport to the city. It’s terribly inconvenient. Thanks to the outcry over “the bridge to nowhere,” however, the bridge will likely never be built and anyone traveling to Ketchikan will be forever inconvenienced.

I expect such inaccurate reporting from the liberal media. The Review-Journal, however, should know better.