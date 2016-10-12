The intolerance of the ‘tolerant’

I read your Saturday editorial and the news story that same day, “Trump visit to Mexican eatery stirs call for boycott.” These two pieces are perfect examples of the left’s intolerance for freedom of speech. It’s OK for Planned Parenthood to register voters, but not Chick-fil-A. And let’s shut down El Sombrero, Roberto’s Taco Shops and the Guadalupe Medical Center for hosting or being involved with a Trump visit.

Where are these tactics taught? In our liberal, socialist, training grounds known as universities.

I remember so well one of many examples of the left’s intolerance when a brilliant African-American female, Condaleezza Rice, backed out of the Rutgers commencement address after protests by the students and faculty.

We will be visiting El Sombrero, Roberto’s and Chick-fil-A — early and often.

Joe Stockman

Henderson

Special session

Let me get this straight. In my 22 years in Las Vegas, governors and both Republicans and Democrats have always stated that the education of our children is the most important issue we face. We also should recognize by now that many schools are under-performing and throwing money at the problem has not worked.

We now find Gov. Brian Sandoval’s priorities are building a questionable stadium, enlarging the convention center and hiring more police while ignoring his school choice program. “For the children” has become a hollow phrase.

I recognize the teacher union is very concerned about competition from charter and private schools. But as in business, competition brings out the best in people and results. Disadvantaged children will never climb out of poverty and lead productive lives without a good education.

Of further concern is the union influence on the Democratic Party. If control of the Legislature passes to Democrats in November, the education savings account program will not be funded.

I wish Gov. Sandoval had asked lawmakers to pass permanent funding for the ESA program during this special session.

Murray M. MacDonald

Henderson

Good old Harry

I read Harry Reid’s comment in Friday’s Review-Journal that Catherine Cortez Masto is “going to win Nevada … and Catherine’s going to win by a nice margin.” I wonder in what existential world Sen. Reid exists. Certainly not the one I live in.

His braggadocio really rings hollow when it comes to his hand-picked successor. His candidate was proven to have serious flaws throughout her tenure as Nevada attorney general. My advice to Sen. Reid is to keep silent for a few weeks so he doesn’t further embarrass himself and completely tarnish his senatorial reputation.

George Pucine

Las Vegas

War crimes

There are 100,000 children under siege in Aleppo, Syria, being bombed by Russia and Syria. This inhumane slaughter of young people is disgusting and an insult to humanity. Bashar al-Assad’s use of terror and murder is reminiscent of the genocide against Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1992-1995. The world deserves better leadership than we currently have in Washington and Moscow.

Kevin Beck

Henderson

Not so innocent

According to news reports, the FBI has agreed to destroy the laptops of those Clinton secretary of state aides who were granted immunity. The FBI has already gone on record saying that Hillary Clinton lied to just about everybody about her emails. It seems that everything Mrs. Clinton does is always brushed under the rug.

Hillary Clinton certainly doesn’t seem so innocent. How can the American people accept her lies so readily? Why are so many people willing to allow this person to protect their backs when she cannot protect our national security information?

Terry Frazier

Mesquite