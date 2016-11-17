The left needs to get a grip

The election aftermath is yet again evidence that the liberal agenda to “dumb down America” is firmly in place. Droves of liberals threatening suicide, Hollywood’s elite attending group therapy, flag burning, uncontrollable crying and vomiting by citizens and reporters, hundreds of moving vans in a conga line to Canada and a college professor canceling mandatory exams for poor, grieving students.

Really?

This is further evidence that liberals are not capable of thinking through so-called “issues” or able to look at anything with intelligence and common sense. Judging by the ensuing panic it’s as if we just confirmed the deplorable Ted Nugent as secretary of state while large groups of right-wing thugs are roaming free and raping, groping and pillaging communities. Or that gangs are going house to house rounding up millions of illegals — I mean “undocumented immigrants” — and forming a human chain gang back to Mexico, whipping them along the way and depriving them of water.

Get a grip people. Make sure you buckle up on your drive north and let me know how that socialized health care is working up there along with half your paycheck going to the all-knowing government.

Dale Hocking

Henderson

New nation

I think it would be easier to just make California and New York a new nation. That way, they could run their nation into the ground without dragging the rest of the country down with them.

If candidates do not want to campaign in all of the country, they do not deserve to be elected. Without the Electoral College, you could go back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston, promise the world, ignore the rest of the citizens and get elected anyway. That is not what the Founders wanted.

Nicholas P. Gartner

Henderson

Bad taste

In response to the post-election riots: This the result of 30 years of “everybody gets a trophy, everybody wins, there are no losers” progressive policies — policies that, by the way, don’t resemble anything in real life. Now they have suffered a loss and just can’t digest it.

Bill Sanderson

Las Vegas

What First Amendment?

I fully realize that our new president-elect and his newly aligned Congress are all for repealing federal regulations and laws they consider against their agenda. But several of my friends and I have come up with a law that we are sure would garner wide support.

The statute would say that it shall be against federal law for any form of print or electronic media to advertise any political candidate or their PAC for more that six months in advance of the election date for which they are seeking office. This to include any primary elections, along with prime-time or front-page news coverage, which works the same as free advertising.

No matter what anyone’s political leanings may be, we are sure all will agree that 18-plus months is just a little too much for the ads, sound bites, “expert” commentary and, of course, the polls.

Jack Corrick

Boulder City