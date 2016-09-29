We need to be care about all wildlife

In response to Michael Ray Harris’s Sunday commentary, “Resolving the wild horse crisis”:

All of the reasons the horses are under duress could be applied to all Nevada wildlife. On the same land where the horses roam, so too are multiple species fighting to survive. I wish the article had also named the bear, bighorn sheep, elk, mountain lion, mule deer and pronghorn antelope.

The one difference between the horse and the above-mentioned wildlife is that in our state we hunt to control population. My list does not include all fur-bearers, upland game and migratory birds. We hunt all these, too. When the horses increase to where their existence damages the area in which they are located, we remove the horses and pen them up. Can you just imagine what would happen if we used that same program on all wildlife?

I am not a hunter. I have never shot a living thing in my life. I hate the thought of killing any animal. But I do not place the horse over a bear, deer, elk or any other animal. The only solution is to euthanize the penned horses and then have horses listed under the U.S. Department of Wildlife.

We have created the most horrible of conditions for the horses. Let us take this gigantic step, with all its horror, and begin to create a more equitable use of our wild lands. I am begging horse lovers to love all wildlife. Take this gruesome step to make the future better for all wildlife.

And please do not think that I have forgotten about cattle and the damage they bring. That is a mess to discuss another day.

Terri Robertson

Las Vegas

Eco friendly

There has been a lot written regarding the bogus math and unfairness imposed by the Public Utilities Commission on rooftop solar users. But another aspect of the argument has, for the most part, been ignored.

I reference a recent story on green energy and damage to the desert. The article focused on the deserts of California, but the same issues apply to the deserts of Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. The primary point was the damage that large commercial solar, wind and geothermal power plants have on the environment.

These systems destroy the flora and fauna in the immediate vicinity of the plant, the access roads and the transmission lines. Additionally, it was noted that the Ivanpah solar electric generating site just west of Primm is responsible for the death of 6,000 birds yearly. The NV Energy solar plant near Tonapah operates on the same principle as the Ivanpah site and thus will contribute a similar number of bird deaths.

Unlike these commercial power plants that are built on virgin desert acreage, rooftop solar systems are installed on existing buildings and do not further impact the natural habitat of plants and animals. Additionally, photo-voltaic electrical systems, like those used in rooftop solar systems, convert the sun’s rays directly into electricity without creating deadly heat that kills birds.

Thus, rooftop solar systems are not only more economical, they are also vastly more ecologically friendly.

Richard Svenson

Las Vegas

Power play

Your Monday front-page headline, “Competing agendas collide,” came above a Washington Post story on the debate. But it’s wrong about personal agendas — they are exactly the same. Both candidates are passionate about having power. That is the bottom line.

Each side will regret their choices in the future.

David Jaronik

Pahrump