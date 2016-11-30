Marching down an impoverished course

In his Saturday letter to the Review-Journal, James Fuhrman prefers not to support private schools, electing instead to support a public school system that graduates citizens barely qualified for anything besides minimum wage, life-deadening jobs.

He suggests instead the perpetuation of institutions of mass indoctrination teaching subjects such as quarks, string theory, evolution and the Big Bang, where the genius of life presumably arose not from basic building blocks but literally out of nothing. Provable science? In someone’s imagination, maybe.

Who is the greater fool? The one who squanders $10,000 per student per year with no measurable scholarly progress or the one who denies we must mindlessly divert an additional $10,000 per teacher per year for PERS benefits, which are mathematically unsustainable as well as totally unjustifiable based on results?

We are 50th in the nation, mind you, in the quality of our educational process as well as product. How can we continue the present impoverished course without question?

Joe Pantozzi

Las Vegas

Liberal hypocrisy

President-elect Donald Trump has the monumental task of trying to “divest” himself from more than 500 businesses and entities in order to eliminate any conflict of interest accusations that may arise once he assumes the presidency. One of his ideas is to put his holdings into a blind trust, administered by his three eldest children.

The liberal pundits and mainstream media are in full uproar, bashing this idea on the grounds that his children would still have access to President Trump and thus influence could still occur. My question: Where was the indignant uproar from liberals when Bill and Hillary Clinton’s answer to eliminate conflict between a President HRC and the Clinton Foundation was to turn over the charity to their daughter, Chelsea?

Once again, the liberal left’s hypocrisy and media bias are exposed by their own precedents.

J.J. Schrader

Henderson

Spitting up Kool-Aid

Ed Graney’s column in Sunday’s Sports section hit the nail square on the head. UNLV’s loss last weekend to UNR was one of the all-time worst losses in UNLV football history.

At least four times this year we heard the coach-speak excuse that the team “came out flat” — against Idaho, Colorado State, San Jose State and now UNR. As a former athlete with limited skills but a huge never-die heart, I find these performances way past unacceptable.

I am starting to think Tony Sanchez is a snake-oil salesman. Being competitive but getting beat with our alleged inferior talent is one thing. But to get your butts handed to you so many times this year makes me wonder what’s really going on with this staff and players. Mr. Sanchez’s chair better be getting hot. One more year like this and Bishop Gorman will have a new assistant coach.

All that could have been good is gone down the drain. These four losses — especially the loss to UNR — have set the program back years.

Unfortunately, many of us, myself included, drank the UNLV Kool-Aid this year. Right now, we are suffering from severe acid reflux as our stomachs are regurgitating the stuff we drank.

John Turzer

Henderson

Lethal dose

The Review-Journal recently ran a story on Nevada’s new $860,000 execution chamber. If finding a drug suitable for executions is becoming problematic, why not just use heroin? It seems to be readily available, relatively inexpensive and is proven to be lethal.

John Moiseve

Henderson

Cuba policy

The death of Fidel Castro provides Congress with the perfect opportunity to bury the Cuban embargo. We can no longer punish Fidel with our restrictions, so why continue this and further hinder the effort of the Cuban people to strive for freedom? Removing the embargo will push the remaining Castro regime over the edge and empower Cuban citizens to break their chains of repression.

The time is now for Congress to seize the momentum and take action for the advancement of Cuban normalization. The future belongs to those who make it happen.

Felix Girard

Las Vegas