Anne Holton, wife of Tim Kaine, coming to Las Vegas for Democratic rally

Anne Holton, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, will campaign Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Holton will be encouraging Nevadans to vote early for Hillary Clinton and her running mate. She is hosting a roundtable on higher education and outlining the campaign’s economic vision.

Holton has served as secretary of education in Virginia, where Kaine is a U.S. senator. She left that post in July.

Details of the visit, including the time and location, haven’t been released.

Her upcoming visit is part of a rollout that the Clinton campaign has been making to boost early voting in Nevada, which started Saturday. Other events have included singer Katy Perry’s visit Saturday and a rally with President Barack Obama on Sunday.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.