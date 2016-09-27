Posted 

6 easy ways to register to vote online

A voter recieves his I Voted sticker during early voting at Meadows Mall in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 21, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A directional sign is embellished with an &quot;I voted&quot; sticker at Del E. Webb Middle School in Anthem on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. By 8:30am, 29 voters had cast their votes at the Webb school polling place according to a precinct volunteer. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A chat with Hello.vote. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JANNA KAREL
REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

September 27 is National Voter Registration Day.

If you are not yet registered, now is the time to do so. And with dozens of new technological efforts geared at getting every American registered, it’s easier than ever.

If you have a few minutes to spare, here are the requirements:

  • U.S. citizenship
  • Must be at least 18 by November 8, 2016
  • Live at a Nevada address by October 9, 2016
  • Not be convicted of a felony
  • Not currently judged incompetent by a court

You’ll also need a Nevada driver’s license or ID card.

Voteplz.org has a voting guide to answerquestions about when and where to vote and how to get time off work.

Hello.vote makes registering to vote simple. Start by texting HELLO to 384-387 and the chatbot will guide you through registration.

Rockthevote.com is aimed at young people and encourages users to pledge to vote (which is great if you need a little extra motivation.) After you register, you can also purchase a branded t-shirt.

Vote.gov is the official government website and offers the most straightforward guidance.

Vote.org allows you to register, find out if you’re already registered or provide the steps for filling out an absentee ballot.

USA.gov can handle unusual circumstances like not having an ID or your name or address is mismatched.

 

 

