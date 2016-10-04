Posted Updated 

In ads, former ambassador backs Joe Heck for Senate

John Bolton, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual conference at the Venetian casino-hotel in Las Vegas Saturday, March 29, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former Ambassador John Bolton is taking to Nevada’s airwaves to support Republican Rep. Joe Heck’s U.S. Senate bid against Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada’s former attorney general.

The 30-second ads, appearing on television and online, allude to Heck’s military experience and say he’ll be a strong leader for national security.

“Islamist radicals are killing the innocent right here in America. We can’t afford to lead from behind anymore,” Bolton says as the cameras shows a candlelight vigil and a flag-draped memorial.

“American strength means peace here at home,” the ad says.

Bolton, a conservative, served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush. Bolton’s Super PAC paid for the ads.

Heck, an emergency room physician, is a general in the U.S. Army Reserve. Polls show he is in a tight race with Cortez Masto to replace Harry Reid, the Senate minority leader, who is retiring.

 