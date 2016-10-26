One candidate in the race for the open Assembly District 20 seat steadfastly supports state ballot Question 2, which would legalize recreational marijuana. But the incumbent candidate is skeptical.

Republican Carol Linton, who is running for the seat a second time, favors legalization, believing it could add tax revenue, thereby putting resources back into the community.

Democrat Ellen Spiegel, who is seeking a third term representing the district, agrees that the cash infusion from taxing recreational marijuana use would be a benefit, and also sees benefits to regulating and monitoring the industry, but has reservations, including how to determine impairment levels when driving.

“It metabolizes in the system differently than alcohol does,” Spiegel said. “We don’t want to have more drivers on the road under the influence.”

The candidates also disagree on Question 1.

Spiegel supports “common-sense” background checks for gun purchases; Linton says background checks would deplete the community’s already “very scarce” law enforcement resources.

Linton said the state should allocate $750 million in room tax money, which is part of a proposed $1.9 billion football stadium for the NFL’s Raiders, toward law enforcement.

“I think addressing crime, and adding more law enforcement substations and more police officers is almost as important as job growth,” Linton said.

Spiegel worries that increased room taxes could discourage tourists from visiting Las Vegas as often. She’s also interested in the larger economic picture, such as the types of jobs, whether temporary or permanent, that the stadium could create.

“Do we have the resources there to support the infrastructure for this additional development?” Spiegel said.

Spiegel’s priorities in the 2017 Legislature would include enhancing economic recovery through business growth and diversification, and improving quality of life by addressing health care, education and transportation.

Linton said her top priority is to be the voice of her constituents.

