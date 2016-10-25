Democrat Edgar Flores is seeking a second term in Assembly District 28, with a challenge coming from Republican Wesley Cornwell.

Flores, a 30-year-old immigration attorney, ran unopposed for his first term in 2014, when Lucy Flores gave up her Assembly seat to unsuccessfully run for lieutenant governor.

If re-elected, Flores said that he would like to help find a “pipeline” for high school students to enter college or trade school.

He also said that he would like to study options for a statewide “living wage” aimed at helping Nevada workers earn enough money to maintain a decent standard of living. Although Flores didn’t cite a specific goal, he said Nevada’s current minimum wage of $8.25 per hour is “inadequate.”

Flores also said that he is voting in support of Question 2, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older.

“This war on drugs that was declared some decades ago has failed at every level,” Flores said. “It hasn’t deterred people, and mass incarcerations haven’t benefited anyone. At the end of the day, I’m tired of seeing people go to jail for this.”

Cornwell did not return repeated phone calls and email messages seeking comment.

Cornwell, 25, lists his occupation as “self employed” on LinkedIn. He unsuccessfully ran for the District D seat on the Clark County School Board in 2014, and also lost the race in 2012 for the District D seat on the Clark County Commission.

Assembly District 28 has 58.5 percent registered Democrats, 14.4 percent Republicans, 22 percent nonpartisan, 3.3 percent Independent American and 0.5 percent Libertarian, according to 2015 figures from the secretary of state.

