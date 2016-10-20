Bill Clinton in North Las Vegas for Democratic campaign event

Former President Bill Clinton made an appearance at a field office of the Nevada State Democratic Party for a canvass kickoff event in North Las Vegas on Thursday.

His appearance came on the heels of Wednesday night’s debate between his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and Republican nominee Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

Clinton said it’s important to remember future generations and that young people need a future, too.

“America is supposed to be about tomorrow,” Clinton said.

Along the way, he mentioned “Forever Young,” a Bob Dylan song.

“Be positive and if you run into some of these name-callers and angry people, do not respond in kind,” Clinton said. “That will not keep you forever young. What will keep you forever young is just keeping on keeping on.”

Nevada Democratic officials got the audience excited while awaiting the arrival the former president.

“We’re going to win Nevada and turn it blue,” said Roberta Lange, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party.

