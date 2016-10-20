Posted Updated 

Bill Clinton in North Las Vegas for Democratic campaign event

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

People watch former President Bill Clinton speak during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton waves at supporters during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District Ruben Kihuen speaks before introducing Former President Bill Clinton during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton gestures at supporters during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton takes a photo with supporters after speaking during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former President Bill Clinton hugs a supporter after speaking during an unscheduled stop to a State Democratic Party field coordinated office canvass kickoff event on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former President Bill Clinton made an appearance at a field office of the Nevada State Democratic Party for a canvass kickoff event in North Las Vegas on Thursday.

His appearance came on the heels of Wednesday night’s debate between his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and Republican nominee Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

 

Clinton said it’s important to remember future generations and that young people need a future, too.

“America is supposed to be about tomorrow,” Clinton said.

Along the way, he mentioned “Forever Young,” a Bob Dylan song.

“Be positive and if you run into some of these name-callers and angry people, do not respond in kind,” Clinton said. “That will not keep you forever young. What will keep you forever young is just keeping on keeping on.”

Nevada Democratic officials got the audience excited while awaiting the arrival the former president.

“We’re going to win Nevada and turn it blue,” said Roberta Lange, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 