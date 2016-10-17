Clark County gets 1 million registered voters as deadline looms

Clark County topped 1 million registered voters on Sunday, county spokesman Dan Kulin announced in an emailed statement.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Clark County’s website showed 1,000,148 people had registered to vote in the county, 432,196 Democratic, 292,413 Republican, 215,365 nonpartisan and 60,174 other.

Nevadans still have until Wednesday to register to vote. Election Department offices at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway and 965 Trade Drive, Suite A in North Las Vegas will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to accommodate in-person walk-in registrations. Voters can register online through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at www.clarkcountynv.gov/vote.

The general election is Nov. 8. Early voting runs Saturday through Nov. 4.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.